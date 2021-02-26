Overview

Dr. Hemamalini Achuthan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Achuthan works at Lakewood Family Practice in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.