Overview of Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD

Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Pandya works at Dallas Retina Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.