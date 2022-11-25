Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD
Overview of Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD
Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
Dallas Retina Center6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 215, Plano, TX 75024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pandya and his team create a very welcoming environment. My questions were all answered, and I received excellent information and advice.
About Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1700100229
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Institute - University of Oklahoma
- Kresge Eye Institute / Detroit Medical Center
- Crittenton Hospital Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- University of Windsor
- Ophthalmology
