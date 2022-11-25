See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD

Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Pandya works at Dallas Retina Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pandya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Retina Center
    6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 215, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700100229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dean McGee Eye Institute - University of Oklahoma
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kresge Eye Institute / Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Crittenton Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Windsor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemang Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandya works at Dallas Retina Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pandya’s profile.

    Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

