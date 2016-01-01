See All Psychiatrists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Hemant Day, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hemant Day, MD

Dr. Hemant Day, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Day works at The Hopper Group in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Day's Office Locations

    The Hopper Group
    The Hopper Group
    801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 145, Arlington, TX 76012
    (214) 731-1341

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 1 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hemant Day, MD

    Psychiatry
    46 years of experience
    English
    1730190638
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

