Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (29)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD

Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Kalia works at Unity Spine Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine Center At Ridgeway
    2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 440, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 723-7705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1689879959
    Education & Certifications

    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalia works at Unity Spine Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kalia’s profile.

    Dr. Kalia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

