Dr. Hemant Kudrimoti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Adventist Health And Rideout.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Mercy Medical Group - San Juan6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Had a TERRIBLE experience with a previous neurologist!!! From our first visit with Dr Kudrimoti, I knew that he was going to treat my son with great compassion, and be very professional - and he’s never disappointed us!!
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- Male
- 1407809304
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Epilepsy
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Adventist Health And Rideout
