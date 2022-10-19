Overview of Dr. Hemant Kudrimoti, MD

Dr. Hemant Kudrimoti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Adventist Health And Rideout.



Dr. Kudrimoti works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA and Rocklin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.