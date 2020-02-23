Dr. Hemant Painter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Painter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemant Painter, MD
Overview of Dr. Hemant Painter, MD
Dr. Hemant Painter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Gramt Medical College, Bombay University.
Dr. Painter works at
Dr. Painter's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Phillips Area Office7232 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 523-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We are so glad and lucky to have found Dr. Painter, we have been going to him now for about 10-11 years. We had a couple times tried 2 Doctors closer to us, but were disappointed compared to him. We drive about 20 miles to see him. He methodically takes the time to keep us up to date and explains things and takes the time with us both my wife and I to make us feel he cares. Can't beat this man for his caring and kindness and professional character. A friend and a great Physician. Gerald(Jerry) and Gloria Rowan.
About Dr. Hemant Painter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Indian and Marathi
- 1598741928
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Grant Medical College, Bombay, India
- Gramt Medical College, Bombay University
- Elphinstone
Dr. Painter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Painter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Painter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Painter works at
Dr. Painter speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Indian and Marathi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Painter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Painter, there are benefits to both methods.