Dr. Hemant Painter, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hemant Painter, MD

Dr. Hemant Painter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Gramt Medical College, Bombay University.

Dr. Painter works at Hemant P Painter MD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Painter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Phillips Area Office
    7232 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32819 (407) 523-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Muscle Weakness
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Heart Beat
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Angina
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arteriosclerosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthrocentesis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Autonomic Neuropathy
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Loss
Bradycardia
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiovascular Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Colitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corn
Cough
Cystitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Digestive Disorders
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Edema
Elbow Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Electrolyte Disorders
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Facial Palsy
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroenteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Goiter
Gout
Hand Pain
Headache
Hearing Loss
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Hives
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Icterus
Impetigo
Incontinence
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer
Infections
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insect Sting Allergies
Insomnia
Intermittent Claudication
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Knee Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
Leg Venous Ulcer
Ligament Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malignant Otitis Externa
Malnutrition
Mastoiditis
Memory Disorders
Meniere's Disease
Meniscus Tear
Menopause
Migraine
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Mole Removal
Mononucleosis
Mood Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Pain
Nerve Pain
Nicotine Addiction
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Panic Attack
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Uric Acid Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Hemant Painter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Indian and Marathi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598741928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Grant Medical College, Bombay, India
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Gramt Medical College, Bombay University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Elphinstone
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemant Painter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Painter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Painter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Painter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Painter works at Hemant P Painter MD in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Painter’s profile.

    Dr. Painter speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Indian and Marathi.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Painter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Painter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Painter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Painter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

