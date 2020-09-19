Overview of Dr. Hemant Shah, MD

Dr. Hemant Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at American Medical Clinic in Hudson, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.