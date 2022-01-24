See All Hematologists in Sierra Vista, AZ
Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD

Hematology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD

Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Miramar, FL and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Copper Queen Community Hospital and Northern Cochise Community Hospital.

Dr. Sindhu works at Saguaro Women's Care, Sierra Vista, AZ in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Douglas, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sindhu's Office Locations

    Saguaro Women's Care
    198 S Coronado Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 220-5020
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Gilbert
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste C204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 939-0330
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale
    9755 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 645-6101
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Copper Queen Community Hospital
    100 E 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 329-7580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Benson Hospital
  • Canyon Vista Medical Center
  • Copper Queen Community Hospital
  • Northern Cochise Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Neutropenia
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Neutropenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2022
    He is the first doctor to diagnose my condition correctly. He has taken the time to review my history and get to know me as an individual. From the very first time you meet him you can see how smart he is and it will be clear that he is thinking about your whole body. He is not one of those doctors who is just going to brush you off or give you some "cookie cutter" diagnosis. His intelligence is unmet. Unfortunately for me, I have had to go to about 50 different doctors visits over the past year for myself and for my family members who have serious illnesses. Out of those dozens of doctors I have had dealings with, Dr. Sindhu is at the top of my list. I do not exaggerate when I say he is the best. His staff our warm and caring. I hope he can be my doctor forever.
    Philomena N. — Jan 24, 2022
    About Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790057123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine, Miramar, FL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sindhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sindhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sindhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sindhu has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sindhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sindhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sindhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sindhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sindhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

