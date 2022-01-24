Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sindhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD
Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Miramar, FL and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Copper Queen Community Hospital and Northern Cochise Community Hospital.
Dr. Sindhu works at
Dr. Sindhu's Office Locations
-
1
Saguaro Women's Care198 S Coronado Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 220-5020
-
2
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Gilbert3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste C204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (833) 939-0330
-
3
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale9755 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (888) 645-6101Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Copper Queen Community Hospital100 E 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 329-7580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sindhu?
He is the first doctor to diagnose my condition correctly. He has taken the time to review my history and get to know me as an individual. From the very first time you meet him you can see how smart he is and it will be clear that he is thinking about your whole body. He is not one of those doctors who is just going to brush you off or give you some "cookie cutter" diagnosis. His intelligence is unmet. Unfortunately for me, I have had to go to about 50 different doctors visits over the past year for myself and for my family members who have serious illnesses. Out of those dozens of doctors I have had dealings with, Dr. Sindhu is at the top of my list. I do not exaggerate when I say he is the best. His staff our warm and caring. I hope he can be my doctor forever.
About Dr. Hemant Sindhu, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1790057123
Education & Certifications
- Ross University School of Medicine, Miramar, FL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sindhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sindhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sindhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sindhu works at
Dr. Sindhu has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sindhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sindhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sindhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sindhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sindhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.