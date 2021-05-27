Overview

Dr. Hemant Thawani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Thawani works at Thyroid & Diabetes Clinic in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.