Overview of Dr. Hemender Vats, MD

Dr. Hemender Vats, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin / Madison



Dr. Vats works at Midwest Nephrology Consultants in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.