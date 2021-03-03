Overview of Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD

Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Yirenkyi works at World Spine and Orthopedics, LLC in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.