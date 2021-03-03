See All Spine Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD

Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Yirenkyi works at World Spine and Orthopedics, LLC in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yirenkyi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    World Spine and Orthopedics
    4296 Memorial Dr Ste C, Decatur, GA 30032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 705-3715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Compression Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Kyphosis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lordosis
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Instability
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Compression Fractures
Vertebral Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD
    About Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861712259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henaku Yirenkyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yirenkyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yirenkyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yirenkyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yirenkyi works at World Spine and Orthopedics, LLC in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Yirenkyi’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Yirenkyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yirenkyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yirenkyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yirenkyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

