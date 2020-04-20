Overview of Dr. Henda Bouali, MD

Dr. Henda Bouali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Faculte De Med De Tunis and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Bouali works at UHS Gynecology in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.