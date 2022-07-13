Dr. Henna Sangha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henna Sangha, DDS
Overview
Dr. Henna Sangha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelton, CT.
Dr. Sangha works at
Locations
-
1
Pine Rock Dental Care839 River Rd # A, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 993-6724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sangha?
Dr. Sangha filled a tooth that another dentist planned on sending me to an oral surgeon for extraction. I appreciate her advising and waiting for my opinion.
About Dr. Henna Sangha, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1992242994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangha accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sangha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sangha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangha works at
Dr. Sangha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.