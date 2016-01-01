Overview of Dr. Henri Merrick, MD

Dr. Henri Merrick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Merrick works at Developmental Pediatrics in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.