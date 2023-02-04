Overview of Dr. Henri Pierre-Jacques, MD

Dr. Henri Pierre-Jacques, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine



Dr. Pierre-Jacques works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.