Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Roukoz works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Fridley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
    420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-4401
    M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove
    14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 898-1080
    6401 University Ave NE Fl 2, Fridley, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 365-5000
    Clinics and Surgery Center
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 672-7422
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Syncope
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Angina
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jul 29, 2021
    My Mother was told that a pacemaker wouldn’t help her condition. Dr. Roukos carefully looked through her chart and that was his recommendation. He throughly went through the pros and cons of each scenario and let her make the decision. He ended the appointment by asking if we had any further questions. This level of caring and understanding at this high skill level is rare nowadays. Very highly recommend his expertise.
    Joan N. — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144499187
    Education & Certifications

    • GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roukoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roukoz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roukoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roukoz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roukoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roukoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roukoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

