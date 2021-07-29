Overview

Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Roukoz works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Fridley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.