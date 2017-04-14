Overview

Dr. Henrietta Mayuga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Mayuga works at Tri Cities Ob. and Gyn. PC in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.