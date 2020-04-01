Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henriette Schwab, MD
Overview
Dr. Henriette Schwab, MD is a Dermatologist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI.
I had seen Dr Schwab for at least 30 years. She is fully knowledgable and capable. She is a one-doc clinic so it was hard to get a quick appointment quickly. Esp after she decided to retire and slowly cut her office hours down. She saw many patients and always had a full schedule. After all, dermatologists are in short supply in south King County. She tried to find someone to take over her practice but could not find anyone of the quality she wanted, so she just closed down. Sad to say we lost a good doc. You'll find most of the other dermatologists in Federal Way really want to do facelifts, and other cosmetic work. Dr Schwab was the one to see if you truly had skin problems.
About Dr. Henriette Schwab, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Dutch
- COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI
Dr. Schwab has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Varicose Eczema and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
