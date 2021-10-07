Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM
Overview of Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM
Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
The Orthopaedic Clinic7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Vantage Health Plan
I saw Dr. Hilario for an inflamed toe joint. It was causing me severe pain, and Dr Hilario’s staff got me in to see him very quickly.
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Hilario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilario has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilario.
