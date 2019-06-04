Dr. Henry Ayiku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayiku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Ayiku, MD
Dr. Henry Ayiku, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Charleston Nephrology Associates LLC3815 FABER PLACE DR, North Charleston, SC 29405 Directions (843) 560-5542Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Personable bright and knows the kidney!!
- Nephrology
- English
- Med University Sc College Of Med|St Barnabas Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
Dr. Ayiku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayiku accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayiku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayiku has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayiku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayiku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayiku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayiku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayiku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.