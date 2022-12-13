Overview of Dr. Henry Backe, MD

Dr. Henry Backe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Backe works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.