Dr. Henry Backe, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Henry Backe, MD

Dr. Henry Backe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Backe works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Backe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Surgery Center LLC
    305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 337-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopaedics Specialty Group
    2 Enterprise Dr Ste 204, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 944-0042
  3. 3
    Orthopaedics Specialty Group
    75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 337-2600
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Specialty Group
    2909 Main St Fl 2, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 337-2600

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Backe was wonderful from the first time I met him. He thoroughly explained the procedure and recovery process. He answered all of our questions and treated me with the utmost respect. I will recommend him to anyone requiring joint replacement surgery!!
    About Dr. Henry Backe, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    37 years of experience
    English
    1457396145
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital for Joint Disease|Hospital for Special Surgery
    Temple University Hospital
    University Of Ca San Diego School|University Of California San Diego Med Center
    Temple University School of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Backe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Backe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Backe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Backe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Backe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

