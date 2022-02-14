Dr. Bareket has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Bareket, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Bareket, MD
Dr. Henry Bareket, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Bareket's Office Locations
Eva Fischer MD Pllc134 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-5333
Montefiore Medical Center785 State Route 17M Ste 1, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 782-9449
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bareket?
Dr Baraket has been my Gyno for 30 years. I have the utmost respect and confidence in him. He cares about his patients. I’ve had a few medical issues over the years and as busy as the office is, he finds time to see me. You can not put a price on that level of dedication. I travel quite a few miles to my appointments with him and even with several doctors closer to me, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you dr Baraket for your years of service Roseann Manos. Congers, NY
About Dr. Henry Bareket, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bareket accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bareket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bareket has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bareket on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bareket speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bareket. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bareket.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bareket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bareket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.