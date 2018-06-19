See All Gastroenterologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Henry Beecher, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Beecher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Beecher works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stamford Hospital
    1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates LLC
    32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 348-5355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Constipation
Esophagitis
    Jun 19, 2018
    Oh, my gosh! I have recurring issues with my hernia and was violently sick over the weekend. Not wanting to just go into the ER and get whoever is on duty, I searched for a qualified doctor in Stamford. Dr. Beecher's reviews were stellar and I called his staff on a Monday morning. They were gracious enough to squeeze me in that same day. I arrived bent over in severe pain and I left his office about 20 minutes later standing upright and walking on my own. What can I say? BEST Doctor!!!!!
    The Hernia Lady in New Canaan, CT — Jun 19, 2018
    About Dr. Henry Beecher, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Beecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beecher works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Beecher’s profile.

    Dr. Beecher has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beecher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

