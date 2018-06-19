Dr. Henry Beecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Beecher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Beecher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Beecher works at
Locations
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates LLC32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Oh, my gosh! I have recurring issues with my hernia and was violently sick over the weekend. Not wanting to just go into the ER and get whoever is on duty, I searched for a qualified doctor in Stamford. Dr. Beecher's reviews were stellar and I called his staff on a Monday morning. They were gracious enough to squeeze me in that same day. I arrived bent over in severe pain and I left his office about 20 minutes later standing upright and walking on my own. What can I say? BEST Doctor!!!!!
About Dr. Henry Beecher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396949582
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Chicago Medical School
