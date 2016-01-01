Dr. Henry Behar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Behar, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Behar, MD
Dr. Henry Behar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Behar works at
Dr. Behar's Office Locations
-
1
John Quagliarello MD PC530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behar?
About Dr. Henry Behar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053553743
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behar works at
Dr. Behar has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Behar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.