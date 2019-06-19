Dr. Henry Bone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Bone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Bone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Michigan Bone Mineral Clinic P C22201 Moross Rd Ste 260, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 Directions (313) 647-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor was very friendly and very conscientious. He spent a considerable amount of time with me. I didn't know what to expect but I was completely impressed with Dr. Bone and his staff.
About Dr. Henry Bone, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1598760688
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Ctr
- Dallas VA Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bone works at
