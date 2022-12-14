Dr. Boucher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Boucher, MD
Dr. Henry Boucher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with Anderson Ortho Clinic
MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air, 12 Medstar Blvd Ste 305, Bel Air, MD 21015
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Boucher replaced my knee with a half knee, which was a new technique, in January of 2005 in Westminster, MD. I am now 77 years old and still using the same knee. I know I’m well past the life of the knee and am so grateful to Dr. Boucher. Was so sorry to see him leave the area. Thank you again Doc!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013953728
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Ortho Clinic
- Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Boucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Boucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boucher works at
Dr. Boucher has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Boucher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
