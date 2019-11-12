Overview of Dr. Henry Brem, MD

Dr. Henry Brem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Brem works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.