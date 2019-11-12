See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Brem, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Henry Brem, MD

Dr. Henry Brem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Brem works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Dr. Brem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    1800 Orleans St Ste 6115A, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-2249
  2. 2
    Baltimore
    600 N Wolfe St # 395, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-2248

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2019
    Dr. Brem followed my father for 17 years, before recommending surgery. He is the best of the best. Compassionate, kind, highly skilled, and talented at explaining complex concepts to non-medical professionals. He isn't just a great doctor, he's a wonderful human being.
    — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Henry Brem, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710944269
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neur Institute Ny/Colum Presby
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Brem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brem works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Brem’s profile.

    Dr. Brem has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

