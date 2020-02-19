Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM
Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evans, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Bryant III's Office Locations
Augusta Podiatry Associates4321 University Pkwy Ste 103, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 738-1925
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryant is a caring, knowledgeable podiatrist. I began seeing him about 14 years ago for plantars fasciitis on my right foot. I am returning due to the same issues on my left foot. I highly recommend Dr. Bryant. Thank you Dr. Bryant for the concern, care and treatment you give to each of your patients !
About Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003871013
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant III.
