Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (17)
Overview of Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM

Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evans, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Bryant III works at Augusta Podiatry Associates in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryant III's Office Locations

    Augusta Podiatry Associates
    4321 University Pkwy Ste 103, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 738-1925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Feb 19, 2020
    Dr. Bryant is a caring, knowledgeable podiatrist. I began seeing him about 14 years ago for plantars fasciitis on my right foot. I am returning due to the same issues on my left foot. I highly recommend Dr. Bryant. Thank you Dr. Bryant for the concern, care and treatment you give to each of your patients !
    Melissa Gay — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1003871013
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Bryant III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryant III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryant III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryant III works at Augusta Podiatry Associates in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bryant III’s profile.

    Dr. Bryant III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

