Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Burkholder works at Push Medical Services in Huntsville, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Push Medical Services
    168 Col Etheredge Blvd Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Children's Cardiology Associates
    16552 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 463-5668
    Pediatrix Medical Group
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 463-5668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Treadmill Stress Test
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Based on 12 ratings
    Jul 12, 2022
    I always smile (and often laugh) whenever we meet even though I'm sick. He's a great doctor; frank and down to earth. He keeps the patient's needs first - He's insightful and wise and brilliant.
    Houston Mom — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1134474380
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • Albany Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkholder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkholder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

