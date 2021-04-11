Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Burnett, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Burnett, MD
Dr. Henry Burnett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett's Office Locations
Henry W. Burnett M.d. P.A.110 Oakwood Dr Ste 380, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burnett has been seeing me since my Bests Macular Dystrophy diagnosis at 10 years old. He and his staff have watched me grow up and have always treated myself and my family like we are his own family. His treatments, care, and vigilance at keeping an eye on (pun intended) my eye disease are the reason I can still see today. He is always kind, helpful, and was especially gentle and caring when I was a child and my whole family was terrified of my diagnosis. He takes all my concerns into account and explain everything so that I can always understand what is going on. I couldn’t recommend a better eye specialist.
About Dr. Henry Burnett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023078821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- U Md
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.