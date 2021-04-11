Overview of Dr. Henry Burnett, MD

Dr. Henry Burnett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Burnett works at Dr Henry Burnett in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.