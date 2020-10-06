Dr. Henry Cabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Cabin, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Cabin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Cabin works at
Locations
-
1
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
-
2
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4129Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabin?
Extremely well-versed and highly respected in his field
About Dr. Henry Cabin, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1881684116
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabin works at
Dr. Cabin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.