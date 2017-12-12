Overview of Dr. Henry Chang, MD

Dr. Henry Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Geriatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca in Citrus Heights, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.