Dr. Henry Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, Lawrence Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I arrived as a ER patient and received excellent, compassionate care from Dr Chen. I am extremely pleased that he will be continuing my care.
About Dr. Henry Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
