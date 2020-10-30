Overview of Dr. Henry Chionuma, MD

Dr. Henry Chionuma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Chionuma works at Liverpool Family Health Cre Ctr in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.