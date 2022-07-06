Dr. Henry Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Chiu, MD
Dr. Henry Chiu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Advantage Care Physicians447 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 858-6300
Preferred Health Partners233 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 826-5900
Advantagecare Physicians PC East New York101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (347) 773-1100
Westchester Medical Group PC73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 831-6820
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Surprised there aren't more reviews here... really nice doctor who took the time to listen to my issues and clearly explain possible causes and all the steps involved in preparing for my procedures. Considering how busy his office and staff were, I was pleasantly surprised that he reached out after both my lab work and procedures to go over results. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Henry Chiu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- University FL Shands Hosp
- University FL Shands Hosp
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.