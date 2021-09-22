Overview of Dr. Henry Chou, DO

Dr. Henry Chou, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chou works at Family Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.