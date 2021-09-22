Dr. Henry Chou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Chou, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Arlington Orthopedic Assoc609 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 676-9046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor and staff!! Answered questions and explained treatment options in detail. Still in treatment and all is going very good. Dr Chou has taken me from barely able to walk to actually enjoying my life again. One day I will (hopefully) not have ant pain at all. So glad I found Dr Chou and his office staff!!!.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.