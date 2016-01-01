Overview

Dr. Henry Chua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chua works at Almaden Family Physicians in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.