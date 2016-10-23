Overview

Dr. Henry Cordero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cordero works at DAMEN & ARMITAGE DENTAL CENTER in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.