Overview of Dr. Henry Davis, MD

Dr. Henry Davis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Providence Medical Group in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Bursitis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.