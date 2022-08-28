Overview of Dr. Henry Deleeuw, MD

Dr. Henry Deleeuw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh



Dr. Deleeuw works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.