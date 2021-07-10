Overview of Dr. Henry Demkowski, MD

Dr. Henry Demkowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Demkowski works at Lakeview Medical Center in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.