Dr. Henry Doenlen III, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Doenlen III, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Doenlen III works at PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Associates P.A.
    1120 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 434-5033
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 21, 2017
    Hes a cool dude
    Sugar Land — Jun 21, 2017
    About Dr. Henry Doenlen III, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801831458
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Doenlen III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doenlen III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doenlen III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doenlen III works at PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Doenlen III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Doenlen III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doenlen III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doenlen III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doenlen III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

