Dr. Henry Dohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Dohn, MD
Dr. Henry Dohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Dohn works at
Dr. Dohn's Office Locations
Creekside Psychiatric Center5190 Bayou Blvd Ste 6, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-0977
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful. Very knowledgeable. Very informative. Staff very efficient and courteous. Doesn't rush patient. Listens well.
About Dr. Henry Dohn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1407857956
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
