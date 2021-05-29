Overview of Dr. Henry Dohn, MD

Dr. Henry Dohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Dohn works at Creekside Psychiatric Center in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.