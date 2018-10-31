Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Dolch works at
Cooper Specialty Care at Glassboro221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolch?
I was admitted to Cooper as a level 1 trauma and I was lucky enough that Dr. Dolch was on call that night! I was hit by a car from behind and broke almost every bone in my body and what wasn’t broken was fractured as a result of this accident. Dr. Dolch worked diligently for towards my recovery and I can honestly say he saved my life! He put me back togather as no other orthopedic surgeon can!
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Dolch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dolch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dolch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolch works at
Dr. Dolch has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.