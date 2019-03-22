See All Vascular Neurologists in Yorkville, IL
Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD

Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Yorkville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Echiverri works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Yorkville, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Echiverri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    88 W Countryside Pkwy Ste C, Yorkville, IL 60560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 553-2545
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3S517 Winfield Rd Ste A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 836-9121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD

    Vascular Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    1356347264
    Education & Certifications

    Hines Va Hospital Loyola University
    Internship
    Internship
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echiverri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echiverri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echiverri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Echiverri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echiverri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echiverri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echiverri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

