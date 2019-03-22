Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echiverri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD
Dr. Henry Echiverri, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Yorkville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group88 W Countryside Pkwy Ste C, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 553-2545
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3S517 Winfield Rd Ste A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 836-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Great Doctor. I have been seeing Dr Echiverri for about 20 years for chronic cluster headaches. This is a tough condition to treat. When I first saw Dr E, I was pretty much nonfunctional. Now the intensity of the headaches are low enough that I can function to a point. Dr E is on top of treatments in the field. I was receiving new treatments before anyone had heard of them. A friend recently took his wife to Mayo for her headaches. They diagnosis-ed a condition Dr E tested me for years ago.
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Tagalog
- 1356347264
- Hines Va Hospital Loyola University
- Hines Va Hosp-Loyola University
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology
