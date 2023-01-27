Dr. Henry Elsner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Elsner, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Elsner, MD
Dr. Henry Elsner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Elsner works at
Dr. Elsner's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (336) 272-4578
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsner?
Dr. Elsner is the epitome of excellence in his profession & in patient care. His vast knowledge of everything neuro coupled with the fact that he really wants to listen to the patient and understand how their ailment is impacting their lives makes him exceptional indeed! The entire staff is prompt, caring and knowledgeable. I know many people who have had the good fortune of being a patient of Dr. Elsner & everyone agrees adamantly that this is who you want to see!!
About Dr. Henry Elsner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1508857749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsner works at
Dr. Elsner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsner speaks Polish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.