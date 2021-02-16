Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD
Overview of Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD
Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Ferguson's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Care Provider! very Professional and provided detailed information and medical options.
About Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1942258397
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferguson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
