Overview of Dr. Henry Ferstenberg, MD

Dr. Henry Ferstenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Ferstenberg works at Leo Cardiology LLC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.