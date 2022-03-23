Dr. Ferstenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Ferstenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Ferstenberg, MD
Dr. Henry Ferstenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Ferstenberg's Office Locations
Leo Cardiology LLC20 E 46th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 768-0562Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Manhattan Medical461 Park Ave S Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 768-0562
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferstenberg is great. He really goes out of his way to make sure all questions are answered and never makes you feel rushed. I’ve been his patient for more than 7 years and as long as he is practicing, I will be seeing him.
About Dr. Henry Ferstenberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1932121779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferstenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferstenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferstenberg has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferstenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferstenberg speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferstenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferstenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferstenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferstenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.