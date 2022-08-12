Dr. Flemming Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry Flemming Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Flemming Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Flemming Jr works at
Locations
Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates PC273 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 280-1500
The Uab Medicine Rheumatology Clinic2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 280-1500
- 3 645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 108, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 280-1500
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 280-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fleming is a well educated n professional individual who genuinely cares for the patient’s problem. He goes out of his way to find the answers
About Dr. Henry Flemming Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1982638383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
