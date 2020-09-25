See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Henry Friedman, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Friedman, MD

Dr. Henry Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Duke Cancer Center in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

    Cancer Center Duhs
    20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-5301
    3624DUMC Duke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-5301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Duke University Hospital
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 25, 2020
    Most outstanding physician . He saved my son 27 years ago from a deadly malignant tumor. Andrew is a 100% functioning adult. No words can express my thanks. The Duke Brain Tumor Group is the best in the world.
    Marilyn Kaufm@n — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Henry Friedman, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568525335
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
