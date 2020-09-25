Overview of Dr. Henry Friedman, MD

Dr. Henry Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Duke Cancer Center in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.